Volleyball Jays Fall In Regional Final

The eighth grade Greenville volleyball Lady Blue Jays saw their season come to an end Thursday in the championship game of the Greenville Class 8-3A Regional.

Roxana defeated the Lady Jays 25-13 and 25-18.

Serving leaders for Greenville were Emma Veith with three aces, Ava Potthast with two aces and Haylee Hediger and Kelleigh Valleroy with one each.

Potthast had five assists. Players with two assists included Veith, Hediger and Brealyn Andris; and Valleroy had one.

Ella Kleiner contributed two blocks and Haylee Clark had one block.