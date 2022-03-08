Volleyball Jays Lose Sectional Match

Playing in the Vandalia Class 7-3A Volleyball Sectional Monday evening, the Greenville Junior High School Lady Blue Jays were defeated by Staunton 10-25, 14-25.

The Lady Jays reached the IESA sectional round by winning the Vandalia Regional last week.

Statistics in the sectional match for Greenville included two service aces for Allie Veith, and one ace for Vanae Brown, Bailey Taylor, Ada Jefferson and Tinley Walker.

Gracie Goodson had three kills. Players with one kill were Brown, Ryleigh Plannette, Veith and Jefferson,

Taylor posted three assists and Plannette had two.

The seventh grade Greenville squad ended the season with an 8-9 record.

The eighth grade volleyball Lady Jays are playing this week in their own Class 8-3A regional.

Seeded second, the Lady Jays played the winner of the East Alton-East St. Louis Lincoln quarterfinal match Tuesday. The championship match is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at 5 p.m.