The 13th annual Greenville Track and Field Invitational was held Saturday at Greenville High School.

A total of 38 teams participated, consisting of boys and girls squads from 19 schools.

Winning the boys meet was Columbia and Highland claimed the girls’ championship.

Rochester won the combined champion plaque with the most points by their girls and boys squads.

For Greenville, Carly Schaub finished eighth in the shot put.