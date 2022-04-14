A Winning Day For GHS Baseball

It was a winning day Tuesday for the Greenville Comets baseball team.

Playing on their own field, the Comets topped Gillespie 4-2 in South Central Conference play.

Greenville High put all four runs on the scoreboard in the second inning.

Mason Barnes pitched a complete game, striking out seven Miners.

The baseball Comets are scheduled to play the next three days. They are at GCS Stadium in Sauget against South Central on Thursday, play at Hillsboro Friday at 11 a.m., and go to Freeburg Saturday to face Southwestern Piasa and Freeburg in a twin bill.

Also this past Tuesday, the junior varsity Comets fell to Southwestern 6-3. Ben Hutchinson was the GHS starting pitcher.