The Mulberry Grove baseball Aces’ record fell to 6-3 following a home loss Monday against Carlyle.

The final score was 9-0. The Indians scored eight runs in the second inning.

Mulberry Grove’s Conner Budnicki had two hits on offense. Nick Patterson and Jason Millikin added one hit each.

Tucker Johnson pitched two innings for the Aces, striking out three.

Garrett Knerrer pitched well in relief, tossing five innings and striking out two.