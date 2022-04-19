Aces Grab Wins Over Martinsville

Saturday was a very good day for the Mulberry Grove baseball Aces.

They won a home double header over Martinsville to improve their season record to 6-2.

The Aces scored 24 runs and totaled 26 hits in the two games.

Mulberry Grove recorded a 14-1 victory with Blake Scoggins recording three hits, including a home run. He finished with five RBIs.

Carter Scoggins had two hits and four runs batted in. Connor Budnicki banged out two hits while teammates Daustin Steiner, Garrett Knerrer and Jason Millikin had one hit each.

The Aces had an eight-run third inning to put the game away in five frames.

Arjan Epperson picked up the pitching win, going four innings and striking out five Martinsville batters. Carter Scoggins tossed the final inning, striking out three batters.

The Aces won the other game 10-4.

The home squad posted five runs in the third inning and three in the fourth.

Steiner earned the mound win, pitching six innings and striking out 10. Knerrer struck out three in the seventh.

Offensively for Mulberry Grove, Blake Scoggins had another big game with four hits and two RBIs. Tucker Johnson and Budnicki had two hits apiece. Also hitting safely were Steiner, Knerrer, Tristen Altenberger and Millikin.