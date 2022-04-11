Aces Split Games Saturday

The Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team split two games Saturday on their home field.

The win was a 13-0 decision over Edinburg.

Blake Scoggins was the winning pitcher, going four innings, allowing one hit, and striking out 11. Conner Budnicki struck out two Edinburg batters in his only inning on the mound.

Offensively, three Aces drove in three runs. They were Carter Scoggins, Budnicki and Blake Scoggins. Logan Bauer picked up two RBIs, and Tucker Johnson had one.

Carter Scoggins cracked a double and Johnson totaled two hits. Other hits were by Carter and Blake Scoggins, Garrett Knerrer, Bauer, Jason Millikin and Budnicki.

The victory gives the Aces a 3-2 record for the season.

Also on Saturday, Mulberry Grove was defeated by Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 14-6.

Knerrer, Johnson and Carter Scoggins pitched for the Aces. Millikin had a four-hit game and Budnicki posted three hits.

The Mulberry Grove Sports Boosters hosted a fundraiser at the games. The club raised $1,000 for scholarships.