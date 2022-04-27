Aces Top Metro East

The baseball Aces of Mulberry Grove recorded their seventh win of the spring season Tuesday, defeating Metro East Lutheran 11-6.

The Aces led 3-1 after three innings and scored four in the fourth and four more in the sixth.

Blake Scoggins, Conner Budnicki and Carter Scoggins drove in three runs apiece.

Jason Millikin and Blake Scoggins banged out three hits each.

Tucker Johnson pitched four and one-third innings for the Aces, striking out five. Carter Scoggins covered the remaining innings on the mound.