Mulberry Grove High School’s baseball squad rolled to a 15-4 win over Ramsey Monday.

The Aces put seven runs on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth and added four in the seventh.

Hitting safely for the Aces were Jason Millikin with three, and Connor Budnicki and Blake Scoggins with two apiece.

Arjan Epperson posted four RBIs, Budnicki had three and Blake Scoggins, two.

Daustin Steiner pitched four and one-third innings and struck out four. Carter Scoggins also pitched and struck out three.