Baseball Comets Defeat Mater Dei

Playing at home Monday, the Greenville baseball Comets picked up an 11-9 win over Mater Dei, in a game ended in the bottom of the sixth due to darkness.

Senior Peyton McCullough had a big game, making an unbelievable catch in centerfield during the top of the fourth.

He then delivered a two-run single to provide the winning run late in the game.

Edward Jurgena was the winning pitcher and Ryan Harnetiaux was credited with a save.

The win was the sixth for the varsity Comets in 10 games. They will be on the road the next four games, battling South Central at GCS Stadium on Thursday, playing at Hillsboro Friday at 11 a.m. and going to Freeburg to play Southwestern and Freeburg on Saturday.

The junior varsity baseball Comets beat Mater Dei 12-2. Hudson Alstat earned the pitching victory.