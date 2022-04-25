Baseball Comets Sweep Doubleheader

The varsity baseball Greenville Comets scored 32 runs at Carlyle Saturday to sweep a double header over the Indians.

GHS claimed the first game 13-3, scoring all of its runs in the third inning.

Recording multi-hit games were Chase Bellegante and Mason Barnes. Players with multiple runs batted in included Bellegante, Barnes, Drew Potthast and Hudson Alstat.

In the other game, the Comets rolled to a 19-11 decision. Nick Grull was the winning pitcher, going four innings. Cohen Alstat got the pitching save.

One of Bellegante’s three hits was a home run. Other Comets with three hits were Barnes, Steven Jack, Haiden Graham and Edward Jurgena, who also recorded four RBIs.

On Friday, the Comets were defeated, 3-1, by Staunton. Greenville’s Steven Jack pitched six innings, striking out seven. He also had two hits on offense.