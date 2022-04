The baseball varsity Comets defeated Litchfield last week 4-2.

Greenville scored twice in the sixth inning to win.

Chase Bellegante doubled and scored the go-ahead run. Peyton McCullough and Haiden Graham drove in the third and fourth runs for the Comets.

Mason Barnes was the winning pitcher, striking out eight.

Playing at home Saturday, the Comets lost to Shelbyville and Hillsboro.

They go to Bethalto Civic Memorial on Tuesday.