Comets Baseball Defeats Pana

The varsity Greenville baseball Comets defeated Pana 8-3 Tuesday in a home contest.

Mason Barnes pitched a complete game for the Comets, striking out 10 Pana batters.

Chase Bellegante ripped a home run. Banging out two hits apiece were Steven Jack, Trent Bohannon and Peyton McCullough.

In junior varsity action, Greenville High edged Staunton 5-4.

Nick Grull delivered a two-out, two-run double to end the game. Hudson Alstat also had two RBIs.

Alstat was starting pitcher for the Comets, going six and one-third innings. He struck out five.

Nolan Tabor got the pitching win in relief, after tossing the final two-thirds of an inning.