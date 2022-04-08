Comets Come From Behind For A Win

The varsity baseball Comets posted a come-from-behind win Thursday.

Falling behind 6-0 after two innings, the Comets rallied to claim an 8-6 victory over Nokomis.

Chase Bellegante’s three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth put the Comets in front for good. He ended the game with three hits.

Bellegante also pitched for the Comets. Haiden Graham saw action on the mound and earned the pitching win. Mason Barnes got the save.

In junior varsity action, the Greenville High School, junior varsity squad defeated Hillsboro 11-1.

Cohen Alstat was the winning pitcher.

On offense, Nick Grull doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Also hitting safely were Hunter Clark, Ben Hutchinson and Nolan Tabor.