The Greenville Comets baseball team earned a 10-3 win over Vandalia Tuesday.

The Comets scored seven of their runs when there were two outs in the inning.

Mason Barnes pitched a complete game for the victory. He also had three hits, while Drew Potthast posted two hits.

In junior varsity action, South Central beat Greenville 5-1.

Hunter Clark pitched five innings and Cohen Alstat went two innings for the Comets.

Nick Grull and Nolan Tabor recorded two hits apiece on offense for GHS.