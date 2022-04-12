Country Club Holds First 2022 Tournament

Greenville Country Club held it’s 1st Golf Tournament of 2022 on Saturday, April 9th. Attached is a photo of the Overall Champion – Brendan Bargetzi from Highland, IL. and a spreadsheet of all the results.

Spring One Person Scramble

In a 1 person scramble you may hit a second golf shot after any shot/putt. NOTE: If you choose to take a second shot/putt you MUST use that shot/putt.

40 golfers participated – Both Members and Non-Members of the Greenville Country Club

Championship Flight Results:

Spring GCC One Person Scramble Champion shooting a score of 8 Under Par 64 – Brendan Bargetzi, from Highland, IL.

2nd place – Cole Pickett – shooting a score of 65

3rd place – Mike Eaton – shooting a score of 66

4th place – Tommy Ponce – shooting a score of 67

“A” Flight Results:

1st place – Joe Kelly – shooting a score of 71 (won in a scorecard playoff)

2nd place – Dan Weiler – shooting a score of 71

3rd place – Gaite Brauns – shooting a score of 72 (scorecard playoff)

4th place – Mitch Gilman – shooting a score of 72

“B” Flight Results:

1st place – Gene Kious – shooting a score of 78 (won in a scorecard playoff)

2nd place – Tim Chilovich – shooting a score of 78

3rd place – Andrew Ray – shooting a score of 79 (scorecard playoff)

4th place – Dave “Pug” Rommerskirchen – shooting a score of 79

SKINS – 2 skins were awarded:

Zach Marchello – He was the only player to score a Birdie 2 on the par 3 hole #8.

Tommy Ponce – He was the only player to score an Eagle 3 on par 5 hole #16.

Big shout-out and thank you to Club President Gene Kious, his staff and the head greenskeeper Bryan Braye. The bar/restaurant did a fantastic job and the Course was in great condition!!!!

Next Tournament at The Greenville Country Club is Saturday, May 7th – “GCC Spring Fling”