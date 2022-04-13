GHS Announces Halley Awards

A new award was created this school year by the Greenville High School athletic department.

The school’s nickname is the Comets and the most famous comet in the solar system is Halley’s Comet, which comes around about every 75 years.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the Halley Awards are designed to recognize student athletes that do something rare and/or unique on or off the field.

Alstat said eight student-athletes have received the award this school term.

Students are presented a certificate for their achievements.