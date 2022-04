The Lady Comets soccer team travelled to Jerseyville Monday and earned another victory.

Greenville High School edged Jerseyville 1-0.

Goal keeper Shayna Henderson recorded her eighth shutout of the season, making 10 saves.

Scoring the winning goal was Brooklyn Suzuki. Adyson Bearley had the assist.

The varsity Lady Comets play at Hillsboro Friday at 11 a.m. and host Gillespie Tuesday, April 19.

The win over Jerseyville gives the GHS girls a 10-4 record.