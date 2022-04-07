GHS Players In Rotary All-Star Classic

Senior players from Greenville High School played in the recent Carlinville Rotary Club boys and girls all-star basketball games.

Peyton McCullough and Jack Schaufelberger were on the winning East team, which rolled to a 140-90 win over the West team.

McCullough scored 17 points and Schaufelberger had 13. Leading the East with 30 points was Hillsboro’s Drake Vogel.

In girls’ action, the East girls beat the West squad 69-61.

Brooklyn Suzuki and Abby Sussenbach of the Lady Comets played on the winning East team. Suzuki scored two points.