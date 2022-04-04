GHS Softball Defeats Litchfield

The Greenville High School varsity softball girls defeated Litchfield 11-1 on Friday.

Macy Jett ripped a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs. Jayden Marcus and Jayden Murphy drove in two runs apiece.

Kayla Sanders was the winning pitcher, striking out five.

On Saturday, the Lady Comets lost to Breese Central 7-3. Paige Roberts produced two hits including a triple. She had one RBI.

Sanders drove in a run on offense and pitched for Greenville, striking out six opposing batters.

In junior varsity action, Greenville beat Litchfield 8-1 as Holly Dunn pitched for the winning team, striking out seven.

Breese Central defeated the JV Lady Comets 15-0. Hitting safely for Greenville was Amya Miller.