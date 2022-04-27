GHS Track At Vandalia Meet

The Greenville High School boys and girls track teams participated in a six-school meet at Vandalia Tuesday.

The Lady Comets placed fourth as a team and the Comets boys were fifth.

Among the GHS girls, Mia Bellegante was second in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the 200 meter dash.

Tara Neely recorded a second place finish in the 200 meter dash, and was third in the 400 meter dash. Katelyn Haas ended up third in the discus.

For the Comets, Aidan Williams was first in the 800 meter run, and the GHS 4 by 800 meter relay team won.

Williams was also third in the mile run.

Wyatt Emken placed second in the mile run and second in the triple jump.

Ayden Stenitzer finished third in the high jump, and Judah Liss was third in the 300 hurdles.