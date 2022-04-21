GHS Track Closing For Turf Installation

The Greenville High School football team will be playing home games on artificial turf this fall as a new surface will replace grass at Don Stout Field.

Work will begin soon on the project, which will lead to the all-weather track being closed beginning May 1.

Bond County Unit 2 superintendent Wes Olson said officials are working on relocating all track activities and the track will not be available to the public for walking. The target date to have it back opened is August 1. The superintendent said the bulk of work will be dirt removal and the turf installation should go quickly.

Click below to hear more:

The superintendent said the turf project is possible through the generosity of Unit 2 high school supporters. He said donors and the community have been very supportive of the Connecting All Comets campaign. He noted the district is fortunate to be able to offer this type of facility to students.

Click below to hear his comments:

Once again, the all-weather track at Unit 2 high school will be closed to the public starting May 1 for the artificial turf project to proceed.