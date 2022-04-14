Junior High Track Quadrangular Results

The Greenville Junior High track program hosted a quadrangular meet Tuesday.

School involved included Litchfield, Pana, Patoka and Greenville.

The Blue Jays 7th and 8th grade boys’ teams placed first.

For the eighth graders, Gavin File won the hurdles, and Caden Boyce was first in the shot put. Greenville’s 4 by 100 meter relay team won. Runners were John Bone, Boyce, File and Dominic Sanchez.

Finishing second were File in the 100 meter dash, Sanchez in the long jump and Tyler Bataglia in the high jump.

For the seventh grade boys, Austin Swalley won the 800 meter run, and Christian Swalley was first in the mile run, while Hunter Self was the best long jumper. The 4 by 200 meter relay team of Nolan Prater, Drake Graber, Trevor Zeeb and Caleb Hibbs finished first.

Second place finishers were Brayden Nordike in the hurdles, Self in the 100 meter dash, Ethan Sandifer in the 400 meter run, Graber in the 800 meter run, Ceagan Slater in the shot put, Prater in the long jump and Trey Sugg in the high jump.

The seventh grade Lady Jays placed second out of four teams. Autumn Loehr was first in the hurdles. Trinley Cale placed second in the high jump.

Greenville’s eighth grade girls were third as a team.

Rylin DeBlois was a two-time winner, leading everyone in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Haley Quade was first in the hurdles.

DeBlois turned in a second place performance in the high jump.