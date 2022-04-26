Junior High Track Results

The Greenville Junior High track teams recently competed in quadrangular meets at Vandalia.

The seventh grade Lady Blue Jays placed third.

They won the 4 by 100 meter relay, Trinley Cale placed second in the high jump and Ada Jefferson was second in the long jump.

Greenville’s eighth grade boys were also third.

Individually, Gavin File won the hurdles, Caden Boyce led the discus throwers, Dominic Sanchez was first in the 400 meter dash, Tyler Bataglia ended up second in the 100 meter dash, and Boyce placed second in the shot put.

The eighth grade Lady Blue Jays finished third as a team.

Rylin DeBlois was a double winner in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Greenville was second in the 4 by 100 meter relay. Haley Quade had second place finishes in the hurdles and long jump.

The seventh Blue Jay boys were fourth as a team. Hunter Self placed second in the hurdles and Austin Swalley was runner-up in the 800 meter run.