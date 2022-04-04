KPD Baseball & Softball Registration Underway

Kingsbury Park District is planning for a six-week summer season of youth softball and baseball.

Park District Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry says registration is now underway. Ages are set by the September 1, 2022, deadline. Age 5 can play T-ball. Age 6 can play soft toss. There are several other leagues for youth over ages 7-15. Early bird registration is open until April 14. The regular deadline is April 22. The season starts June 6 and ends on July 15. The registration is for Greenville teams only.

For more information go to KingsburyParkDistrict.com or call 618-664-4969.