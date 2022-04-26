Lady Comets Soccer Tops Highland

In a big soccer battle Monday, the Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a win on penalty kicks at Highland.

Neither team scored in regulation time. The Lady Comets won 3-2 on penalty kicks. Scoring for Greenville were Mia Emken, Brooklyn Suzuki and Adyson Bearley.

Shayna Henderson was in goal for the Lady Comets, making nine saves.

Pairings have been announced for the Greenville Regional, to be played May 10 and 13.

In the semifinals, Alton Marquette plays Pana at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 with the semifinal contest between Greenville and Staunton to follow.

The regional championship game will be Friday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. on Tom Doll Field.