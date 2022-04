In a high scoring game Monday, the Greenville Lady Comets defeated Vandalia 22-14 in girls’ high school softball.

Offensively for the Lady Comets, Macy Jett cracked a two-run homer and was four-for-four in the game. Hannah Potthast and Paige Roberts were both five for six at the plate with Roberts driving in five runs and Potthast credited with four RBIs.

Reagan Micnheimer doubled and tripled, and scored three runs.

Pitcher Kayla Sanders struck out four.