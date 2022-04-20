Lady Comets Softball Results

The varsity Greenville Lady Comets softball team’s record slipped to 7-8 after falling to Pana Tuesday afternoon at home.

The final score was 6-2.

Paige Roberts recorded three hits for the Lady Comets, while Raegan Micnheimer and Hannah Potthast had two apiece.

Hannah Potthast handled the pitching for Greenville. She struck out six Pana batters.

The junior varsity teams played three innings with Pana winning 14-5.

Amya Miller doubled and drove in two runs for GHS. Claire Dannaman and Katelyn Washburn also hit safely.