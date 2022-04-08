Mulberry Grove Junior High Sports Awards

Season awards were recently given to members of Mulberry Grove junior high teams.

In junior high softball (pictured at top), the honors went to Khloe Scoggins as Most Improved Player, Lola Johnson, Pitching Award; Lyla Mollett, Defensive Award; Claire Mollett, Heart and Hustle Award; and Kamryn Jolliff, Silver Slugger Award.

For junior high baseball, award recipients were Jackson Icenogle and Hagan Henrichsmeyer for Quality At-Bats, Icenogle and Hunter Altenberger, Pitching Award; Henrichsmeyer and Connor Hartmann, Gold Glove Award; Hartman and Icenogle, Teammate Award; and Kruz Schlemer, Most Improved Player.

Boys’ basketball honors were presented to Connor Hartmann, Top Rebounder; Jackson Icenogle, Top Scorer; Kruz Schlemer, Hustle Award; and Hagan Henrichsmeyer, Eagle Award.

Lola Johnson was named the girls basketball Most Valuable Player. Other awards went to Lyla Mollett and Kamryn Jolliff, Eagle Award; Addy Buatte, Most Improved Player; and Allyse Blankenship, Most Improved Player.

Mulberry Grove Junior High volleyball awards were also given out. Recipients were Lola Johnson, Ace Award; Khloe Scoggins, Offensive Award; Addy Buatte, Super Setter Award; Kamryn Jolliff, Hustle Award; Emma Steiner, Most Improved Player; and Whitley Quick, Defensive Award.

