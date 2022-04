The Greenville High School varsity soccer girls grabbed their ninth win of the season Friday

The Lady Comets blanked Maryville Christian 2-0 in tough weather conditions.

Shayna Henderson made 13 saves in goal for the shutout.

Two freshman players accounted for the Lady Comet goals. Scoring were Ady Bearley and Erin Peppler. Ali Ridens and Katie Campbell were credited with assists..

The Lady Comets are now 9-4 for the season. Their next home game is Tuesday, April 12 against Southwestern Piasa.