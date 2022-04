Playing at Tom Doll Field Tuesday afternoon, the varsity soccer Lady Comets were defeated by Southwestern Piasa 4-2.

Scoring both goals for Greenville was senior Brooklyn Suzuki. Assisting were Mia Emken and Adyson Bearley.

The Lady Comets are 10-5 for the season. They play an 11 a.m. game at Hillsboro Friday.