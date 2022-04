Greenville High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team began the South Central Conference part of its season with a win on Monday.

The Lady Comets defeated Litchfield 4-1.

Brooklyn Suzuki continued to lead the offense. She has scored eight goals in the last two games and nine in the last four games.

Against Litchfield, the senior posted three goals for the hat trick.

Mia Emken had the other goal.

The soccer Lady Comets play at Pana Thursday.