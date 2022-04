It took the Greenville High School softball girls just five innings to defeat Vandalia Tuesday afternoon. The final score was 12-2.

On offense, Jayden Murphy and Jayden Marcus drove in two runs each.

Lady Comets with two hits in the game were Paige Roberts and Anna Turner.

In junior varsity play, the Greenville girls edged Vandalia 5-4. Emma Wilfong was winning pitcher, striking out seven batters.

Kaylee Beard and Kaitlyn Washburn hit safely for the winners.