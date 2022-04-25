Son Edges Father In GHS/Carmi Tennis Match

Son edged father in the recent tennis battle between the Greenville High School boys and Carmi.

The Comets slipped past Carmi 5-4.

Sean Courty is the GHS coach while his father, Chris, coaches Carmi.

Greenville win three singles matches. Aidan Andres, plus Dima and Ivan Powell notched singles victories. Dima’s match decided the team outcome as he defeated a Carmi opponent in a super tiebreaker, 15-13.

Claiming doubles wins were Comets Andris and Carter Manhart, and Gabe Dickenson and Tayshaun Wells.