Suzuki Scores Five Goals

Brooklyn Suzuki turned in one of the best offensive games in Greenville High School girls’ soccer history Saturday in the Purple Panther Tournament in Litchfield.

Playing in the fifth place game against Taylorville, Suzuki scored five goals to lead the Lady Comets to a 7-0 victory. Other goals were scored by Mia Emken and Katie Campbell.

Shayna Henderson was in goal for GHS and earned the shutout.

In their first two games of the tournament, the Lady Comets suffered tough losses.

They were edged by Hillsboro 2-1. Suzuki scored the goal with an assist by Emken.

Friday, the game against Auburn went into a shootout after neither team could score in regulation time. Auburn won the shootout. Henderson played goal keeper for Greenville High.

The Lady Comets host Litchfield Tuesday afternoon.