The Greenville High School varsity boys’ tennis team grabbed an 8-1 victory Monday over Mt. Vernon.

The Comets swept the singles competition. Notching wins were Dima Powell, Jordan Pierce, Gabe Dickenson, Elusha Golovay, Ivan Powell and Aidan Andris.

Winning in doubles were Ivan Powell and Pierce, and Andris and Carter Manhart.

Victories in junior varsity play were recorded Clayten Gan, Walter Smith and Camden Walker.