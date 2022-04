The Greenville High School boys’ tennis team rolled past Hillsboro this week 9-0.

Recording singles wins for the Comets were Dima Powell, Jordan Pierce, Elusha Golovay, Clayten Gan, Aiden Andris and Tayshaun Wells.

GHS duos claiming doubles matches were Gabe Dickenson and Ivan Powell, Andris and Carter Manhart, and Josh Ackerman and Skyler Taylor.