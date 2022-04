Greenville High School’s track teams participated in the Keith Hall Invitation at Wesclin Saturday.

Both GHS teams place ninth out of 10 teams.

The best finishes for the Lady Comets were third place by Carly Schaub in the shot put and fifth place by Mia Bellegante in the 100 meter hurdles.

For the Comets, the top finish was turned in by Wyatt Emken, who finished fifth in the two mile run.