Upcoming GHS Baseball Games

The Greenville High School baseball team has a couple of big games coming up soon at impressive venues.

The Comets will play at GCS Stadium in Sauget, the home of the Gateway Grizzlies on Thursday. The opponent will be South Central and the first pitch for the varsity game is at 4:30 p.m.

Junior varsity will play after the varsity.

The Comets are also making a return trip to Busch Stadium in St. Louis at the end of the month.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat told WGEL the Comets will play Clinton, IL, in their 11th appearance at Busch Stadium. He said the Comets have a limited amount of tickets right now, and any that are left will be made available to the public.

The Comets and Clinton will play after the Cardinals’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which begins at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, April 30. WGEL has plans to broadcast the contest.

Greenville will play a make-up game at Carlinville on Monday April 18.