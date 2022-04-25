Victory For Lady Comets Softball

Greenville High School’s varsity softball team grabbed a victory over Granite City Saturday.

The final score was 13-8. Paige Roberts produced three hits and drove in three runs. Macy Jett also had three hits. Kayla Sanders earned the pitching win, striking out five.

Last Friday, the varsity Lady Comets fell to Staunton 9-1.

Hannah Potthast drove in the only GHS run.

Emma Wilfong and Gracie Lindley hit safely.

In junior varsity softball action, Greenville High beat Granite City 14-3 with Anna Turner handling the pitching chores. She struck out nine batters. Amya Miller, Kaitlyn Washburn and Turner recorded two hits apiece on offense.

The JV Lady Comets were defeated by Staunton 6-0. Posting hits for the Lady Comets were Holly Dunn and Claire Dannaman.