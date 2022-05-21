Week Three Results – Wed Night Golf At Greenville Country Club

Greenville Country Club Wednesday Night Golf League – WEEK 3 – Played on Wednesday, May 18th

4th Street Lanes 2.0 remains unbeaten with a tie against Branford Bank blue team

Current Standings Wed. Night League – After 3 Weeks of Play

4th Street Lanes 2.0 125 points

Bradford Bank – Blue 117 point

Micks Auto Body 114 points

PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors 112 points

4th Street Lanes 109 points

Snyder Financial 108 points

L&B Flooring 105 points

Supplied Energy 103 points

Pub 36 99 points

Bradford Bank – White 83 points

WGEL 76 points

Donnewald Distributing 76 points

Bond County Law Enforcement 69 points

Results – WEEK 3 Matches

4th Street Lanes – 2.0 vs Bradford National Bank (Blue Team)

* In a battle for 1st place, 4th Street Lanes 2.0 manages to squeak out a tie vs Brandford Bank blue team. Larry Bingham was the top player for 4th St. Lanes 2.0, shooting a very good score of 37, after handicap Larry’s net score was 6 under par 30. Final score of this match was all square 36 to 36. Top golfer for BNB blue team was Doug Stroud, shooting a score of 40, after handicap Doug’s net score was even par 36.

Bradford National Bank (White Team) vs Donnewald Distributing

* Last year’s league champions Bradford Bank white team is still suffering from a championship hangover as they fall to 0 and 3, finding themself at the bottom of the league standings. Always tough to play Donnewald Distributing easily defeated the reigning champions, final score was 45 to 27. BNB white team’s top player, Steven Rommerskirchen, was a late scratch from the starting lineup. Without Steve in the lineup, Donnewald Distributing walked all over BNB white team.

4th Street Lanes vs Supplied Energy

* Michael Wernle, former Greenville Comet Golfer, fires an impressive net score of 2 under par 34 leading his team to an easy win over Supplied Energy. Final score was 4th Street Lanes 44 – Supplied Energy 28.

L&B Flooring vs Snyder Financial

* Derek Atchison was the top player for L&B Flooring, shooting a net score of 2 under par 34 to help his team to victory. Derek had back-to-back birdies on holes number 4 & 5. Final score of this match was 39 to 33, with L&B Flooring narrowly defeating Snyder Financial.

PUB 36 vs Micks Auto Body

* This match ended up tied 36 to 36. Great Match!!! Pub 36 top golfer was Mike Nance, shooting an impressive net even par 36. The top golfers for Micks Auto Body were Dave Ennen and Al Belcher, both shooting net scores of 1 over par 37.

WGEL vs PCI – Piasa Commercial Interiors

* This match ended up all square as well, final score 36 to 36. Top players for WGEL were team captain John Kennedy shooting a very nice score of net 1 under par 35, as did John’s teammate Denny Potthast. PCI’s top golfers were Ben Barth and Rick Blockyou, both shooting impressive net scores of even par 36.

Team – Bond County Law Enforcement was on their bye week.

CLOSEST TO THE PIN HONNERS: (Week 3)

John Kennedy playing for WGEL – was closest to the pin on hole #3

Ed Rainey playing for Piasa Commercial Interiors – was closest to the pin on hole #8

BEST GROSS SCORES: (WEEK 3)

Mike Wernle – 4th Street Lanes – shot 1 under par 35

Ben Barth – PCI – shot 1 over 37

BEST NET SCORES in WEEK 3 – (after handicap)

Larry Bingham – 4th Street Lanes 2.0 – shot a net 30 (6 under par)

Mike Lawler – Snyder Financial – shot a net 33 (3 under par)

SKINS

3 skins were awarded in week 3:

Chance Vohlken – recording a NET 3 (Eagle) on par 5 hole number 4

Bobby Koontz – recording a NET 2 (Eagle) on par 4 hole number 6

Ed Rainey – recording a NET 1 (Eagle) on par 3 hole number 8

Week 4 will be played on Wednesday, May 25th – 5:30pm Start Time at the Greenville Country Club