Aces Clip Lady Comets

In recent high school softball action, the Mulberry Grove Aces edged the Greenville Lady Comets 5-4 in nine innings.

Callye Earnest and Jessi Mezo produced four hits apiece for the winners, Dakota Kruep had two hits and three RBIs, and Micah Greenwood, Lily Johnson and Taylor Stone had one hit each.

Johnson earned the pitching win, going nine innings and striking out eight.

For the Lady Comets, Paige Roberts and Macy Jett totaled two hits apiece. Jett drove in two runs.

Kayla Sanders pitched for GHS and recorded six strikeouts.