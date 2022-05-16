Aces Defeat Christ Our Rock

The Mulberry Grove baseball Aces grabbed their 10th win of the spring season last Friday, beating Christ Our Rock Lutheran 14-7 on the road.

It was a 3-3 score after the third inning, then the Aces exploded for eight runs in fifth and added three more in the seventh.

Blake Scoggins had a big game with five hits, including a homer, and six RBIs.

Conner Budnicki recorded four hits and two RBIs, while Aiden Walker had three hits and an RBI.

Mulberry Grove players with two hits included Tucker Johnson and Carter Scoggins, and Arjan Epperson, Jason Millikin and Garrett Knerrer also hit safely.

Daustin Steiner and Knerrer pitched for the winning team.

The Aces are 10-7-1 for the season.