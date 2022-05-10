Aces Defeat St. Elmo-Brownstown

Playing at GCS Park in Sauget Monday, the Mulberry Grove baseball Aces defeated St. Elmo-Brownstown 5-1 to improve their record to 9-5-1.

Blake Scoggins turned in an excellent pitching performance, striking out 13 batters in seven innings of work.

After the Aces fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first, they responded with four runs in their half of the inning.

For the game, Mulberry Grove scored five runs on just four hits. Those hits were by Daustin Steiner Arjan Epperson, Tucker Johnson and Blake Scoggins.

Steiner and Epperson drove in two runs apiece and Carter Scoggins had the other RBI.

Regional action begins next week and the Aces have been assigned to the Carlyle Class 1A Regional.

Because they are seeded higher than Okawville, the Aces will host their first round game against the Rockets on Monday, May 16 at 4:30 p.m.

The winner advances to the semifinals, playing Carlyle May 19 at 4 p.m. in Carlyle.

The championship game is set for Saturday, May 21 at 11 a.m. in Carlyle.

The regional champion will advance to the Greenville University Sectional, to be played May 25, 26 and 28.