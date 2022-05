The Mulberry Grove baseball Aces were shut out at home by Cowden Herrick-Beecher City Tuesday. The final score was 3-0.

The Aces outhit the opponent 4-2, but could manage no runs.

Jason Millikin had two of the Mulberry Grove hits. Carter Scoggins and Daustin Steiner also hit safely.

Conner Budnicki pitched seven innings for the Aces, striking out seven.