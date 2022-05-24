Aces Lose In Title Game

The Mulberry Grove baseball Aces were defeated Monday in the championship game of the Carlyle Class 1A Regional.

Christ Our Rock Lutheran blanked the Aces 5-0.

Christ Our Rock took the lead with two runs in the first, and added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth.

Mulberry Grove managed only two hits on offense and committed six defensive errors.

The hits were by Conner Budnicki and Arjan Epperson.

Budnicki pitched seven innings for the Aces, allowing six hits, while striking out four.

The baseball Aces ended a very good season with a 12-8-1 record.

Greenville University is hosting a Class 1A Sectional this week.

The schedule is Marissa against Carrollton at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Greenfield against Christ Our Rock Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.