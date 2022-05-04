Aces Win Over Okawville

The Mulberry Grove Aces travelled to Okawville Monday and returned home with their eighth baseball win of the season.

The Aces took the lead 3-0 in the first frame, then fell behind 3-2 after two. Mulberry Grove scored in four of the next five innings to record an 11-4 victory.

Conner Budnicki and Blake Scoggins split the pitching chores for the Aces. Each struck out five.

On offense, Budnicki, Blake Scoggins and Carter Scoggins recorded two hits apiece. Daustin Steiner and Jason Millikin had two RBIs apiece.

With the win, the Aces are 8-5-1 for the season.