All SCC Girls Soccer Teams Named

Fresh off a very good spring season, the Greenville High School girls’ soccer team has ended up with six players being honored by South Central Conference coaches.

Selected to the all-conference first team were senior Brooklyn Suzuki and sophomore Katie Campbell, who was the youngest player on the 14-girl first team.

Placed on the second team were senior Mia Emken and sophomore goal keeper Shayna Henderson.

The third team included senior Alison Ridens and junior Ainsley Olson.

It was a historic season for the Lady Comets. They set a school record for wins in a season by posting a 16-8 record. The GHS girls placed third in the conference with a 5-2 mark.

Henderson established a single season record with 12 shutouts in goal.

Suzuki had 23 goals for the season, the second most in GHS girls’ history.

Both Suzuki and Emken had games in which they scored five goals.