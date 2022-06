Four members of this spring’s Greenville High School softball team have received recognition from South Central Conference coaches.

Named to the first team was Lady Comets senior Paige Roberts as an infielder.

Selected to the second team was Reagan Micnheimer, a senior outfielder.

Two Lady Comets were placed on the third team. They included senior pitcher Kayla Sanders and junior infielder Hannah Potthast.

The Lady Comets finished sixth in the standing with a 3-5 SCC record.