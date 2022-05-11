Baseball Comets Fall At Home

The Greenville Comets varsity baseball boys couldn’t hold on to a couple of leads and fell to Maryville Christian 9-7 on Tuesday at home.

The Comets led 4-0 going into the sixth inning, then Maryville Christian tied the score with four tallies. The Comets came up with three runs in their half of the sixth to make it 7-4, but the Lions won the game with a five-run seventh inning.

The Comets are now 15-12 for the season. They host the Ish Smith Classic on Saturday and open regional play Monday at home against Vandalia.